Fake contractor scams family out of over $50,000
Faith Egbuonu
June 04, 2019 07:13 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. — A Roswell family has fallen victim to construction fraud. Now, police are on the hunt for 51-year-old Guillermo "Gil" Trevino.
He is accused of defrauding the Nunez family for more than $50,000.
"Right after he got the check, there was no contact at all with him. I mean, literally, he disappeared,” said Felipe Chaidez, whose parents were recent victims of fraud.
He said his parents hired Trevino in 2017 from a construction company in Las Cruces. Trevino was going to fix their roof that had been damaged by the hail storm in Roswell three years ago.
"He came over here, got an estimate from my parents, and they talked about it and agreed to what he was going to charge,” Chaidez said.
Instead, Trevino took off with the insurance money and bailed on his duties to repair their roof. They haven’t heard from Trevino since.
Chaidez said it’s taken a toll on his parents.
Since Sunday, many homes have been damaged or destroyed by severe thunderstorms across New Mexico. Chaidez and his family want people to be aware of scammers.
"Don't ever give them money upfront, when you don't know what's going to happen with them. You're not sure who they are,” Chaidez said.
A warrant was issued Monday for Trevino’s arrest at Chaves County Magistrate Court.
However, there isn’t a mugshot on file.
According to court documents, Trevino is charged with fraud. This is his fourth time in two years that he has been charged with working as a contractor without a license.
Roswell police say if you know of Trevino’s whereabouts, call (575) 624-6770.
