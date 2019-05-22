Fallen Alamogordo officer honored at Law Enforcement Memorial | KOB 4
Fallen Alamogordo officer honored at Law Enforcement Memorial

Officer Andrew J. Dominguez, Alamogordo Police Department Officer Andrew J. Dominguez, Alamogordo Police Department | 

Marian Camacho
May 22, 2019 10:35 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. - The name of an Alamogordo police officer has been added to the state's memorial wall honoring fallen officers.

Officer Andrew J. Dominguez suffered a fatal heart attack back in 2011 after responding to a call.

Dominguez was a nine-year veteran of the department.

On Wednesday, his name was unveiled on the black marble memorial wall at the New Mexico Department of Public Safety's Law Enforcement Memorial. 

"We are here to honor, respect, and remember these New Mexico Law Enforcement men and women for their dedication and sacrifice," said Mark R. Shea, Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Public Safety. "Today, we paused to reflect on the 209 names engraved on this black marble wall."

