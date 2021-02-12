Fallen NMSP officer laid to rest during emotional ceremony

Valle also read words from Jarrott's sister during the funeral.

"If we learned anything from this, it’s to be more like him, smile for a picture, always hug each other and say ‘I love you,’” Valle said.

In addition to family members, approximately 300 NMSP officers attended the outdoor funeral.

Department leadership talked about the impact of Jarrott's loss.

"This is a sacred and special moment where we can let tears flow, let laughter heal, where we can share stories and begin the journey of turning those stories into memories," said NMSP Deputy Chief Carolyn Huynh.

Jarrott was given full honors with bag pipes, leading his American flag-draped casket off the field.

His body was laid to rest at a nearby cemetery.



