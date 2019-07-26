Fallen Roswell firefighter remembered as honorable man

“Jeff was a man of valor, and he humbly remained proud to serve his community as a fireman,” said Roswell Fire Chief Devin Graham.

People who knew Stroble said he was a humble man who was always looking out for others.

“He had a laugh everyone knew,” said Pastor Jerry Chavez. “He would have given the shirt off his back to anyone. He was generous, he was a hard worker. Many times in his life, he held three jobs at a time.”

Following the funeral, a procession went down Richardson Avenue to fire station one, before heading the cemetery.

In addition to the mourning in Roswell, state flags were flying at half-staff in honor of Stroble.