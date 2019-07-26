Fallen Roswell firefighter remembered as honorable man
KOB Web Staff
July 26, 2019 05:08 PM
ROSWELL, N.M.- The Roswell community paid their final respects to a fallen firefighter Friday.
Roswell firefighter Jeff Stroble died Sunday, weeks after a warehouse, which was storing fireworks, exploded.
Hundreds of people packed the Roswell Convention Center to remember Stroble as a beloved firefighter, father, co-worker and friend.
“Jeff was a man of valor, and he humbly remained proud to serve his community as a fireman,” said Roswell Fire Chief Devin Graham.
People who knew Stroble said he was a humble man who was always looking out for others.
“He had a laugh everyone knew,” said Pastor Jerry Chavez. “He would have given the shirt off his back to anyone. He was generous, he was a hard worker. Many times in his life, he held three jobs at a time.”
Following the funeral, a procession went down Richardson Avenue to fire station one, before heading the cemetery.
In addition to the mourning in Roswell, state flags were flying at half-staff in honor of Stroble.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 26, 2019 05:08 PM
Created: July 26, 2019 04:39 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved