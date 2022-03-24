Bandelier visitor killed after being struck by rock, falling 30 feet | KOB 4

Bandelier visitor killed after being struck by rock, falling 30 feet

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 24, 2022 09:44 AM
Created: March 24, 2022 08:28 AM

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. – A visitor was killed when they were struck by a falling rock and fell early Wednesday afternoon at Bandelier National Monument. 

The visitor was climbing up to Alcove House at Bandelier when they were struck by a falling rock. The person fell around 30 feet down the second of four ladders. 

First responders arrived at the scene but while they brought the person back to the ground, they could not find a pulse and were unable to be resuscitated. 

The person has not been identified yet – pending notification of family. 

Alcove House remains closed as the incident is under investigation.


