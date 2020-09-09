Falling trees force crews to evacuate Chama campsite

"I got up at one o'clock in the morning, started evacuating people out, knocking on doors," he said.

Jonah Samora of the Chama Fire Department said the area was too dangerous for people to stay.

"It sounded like a war zone, pretty much. You can hear the cracks and booms," he said. "Once you hear a crack, you got half a tree just laying on the floor two-feet from you. Keep your head on a swivel.”

Between the heavy snow and the falling trees, people knew it was time to leave,

'"There was a limb probably about six inches or so around that came down right across the top of this camper and smashed in, knocked all the cupboards loose," Fochler said. "The lady inside had minor injuries and then another log hit the front of the trailer and drove it into the ground. "

Another tree came down on the front of the trailer, where the propane was. However, everyone got out without any major injuries.

Crews hope to have the campground reopened by the weekend.