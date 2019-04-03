Famed NM burger joint to re-open under new ownership

Ernie comes from a family of farmers in the area. He has a passion for cooking and has been going to Buckhorn Tavern for most of his life.

“I'd come in on a Tuesday night, it was usually quiet, it was before GQ came out, any of that stuff,” Ernie said.

The Buckhorn Tavern gained national attention when it appeared in GQ for having "one of twenty burgers you have to eat before you die."

The burger is the creation of Bobby Olguin, also known as Buckhorn Bobby.

Ernie knows Bobby well.

“I'd come sit at the bar and talk with Bobby for a while because it was usually one table, me and him, sitting in here,” Ernie said.

Ernie said part of the deal is the menu and recipe for the famed green chile cheeseburger comes with the restaurant.

"We want to keep the same menu, we'd like to add a few wrinkles here and there that are things that we enjoy,” Ernie said.

The Sichlers said Bobby will likely be stopping by the Buckhorn after they reopen. But, they said he’ll probably be seen on stage playing the harmonica on Jazz night, opposed to inside the kitchen.

The Sichlers said they’re aiming for a June opening date, but have a lot of work to do before then.

"There's a lot of people that we have to make sure that we have to keep things 'right' and that's a goal of ours,” Stephanie said. “So we're excited, nervous, but excited."