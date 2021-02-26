Families thankful for radiothon benefitting UNM Children's Hospital

Liam is in Colorado receiving treatment, but his family cannot be by his side due to COVID-19 precautions.

The radiothon helps the hospital provide support for the Hansens, and other families, get through tough times.

COIVD has made providing that support a little more complicated, and expensive.

The Hansens are grateful for the attention and support they've received from UNM Children's Hospital, and they're hopeful Liam will be better soon.

"We're getting closer and closer," Becky said. "I think it will be completely overwhelming when we're home together."