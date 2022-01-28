Families work to bring awareness to missing and murdered on Navajo Nation

On Saturday morning, several families –some of them strangers to each other, but all connected by a similar tragedy – will be coming together in Shiprock to walk and bring awareness to these cases.

“We’re not in this alone and that we can make some type of change as far as our laws on the Navajo Nation and how we take care of each other that’s mainly how I see it in the outcome that I wanted to be,” Warren added.

Seraphine will be coming from Utah, while others will join her from Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. Families will walk from all directions and meet at Nizhoni Park in Shiprock. During the walk, the hope is not just to remember the victims but also shed light on some of these cases that have been left in the dark for far too long.