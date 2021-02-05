Family awaits justice months after 23-year-old woman was killed in crash

Justice left behind her 7-year-old son Eduardo.

"I have pictures of them together, with faces, throwing kisses, they're always in the car going here and there because she's always trying to help somebody but her son was her life," Esquivel said.

Investigators Johnson, 45, suffered an injury to her head and was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to UNM Hospital.

She was given a court date but didn't show up because she's still being treated for those injuries.

A judge issued a warrant for her arrest.

However, Justice's family is worried Johnson won't be held accountable.

"I'm not expecting them to put her in jail for life. I expect her to at least be arrested, arraigned and if she can afford bond, she can go on bond," Esquivel said.

A spokesperson for the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office said the warrant won't be served until Johnson is released from receiving medical care.

If convicted as charged, Johnson could spend 12 years behind bars.

