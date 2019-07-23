Family believes body found in Pecos River is their loved one

Diego said his sister found his uncle’s body.

“He was underneath kind of like a bark, like a big tree with a lot of little pieces just all over,” Diego said. “He was kind of tucked under there. Hard to see, thankfully she saw him.”

Diego said his uncle jumped into the river while running away from New Mexico State Police.

According to officers, Brian's clothing matched the description of a larceny suspect who led them on a pursuit.

Now that his family has closure, Diego said they want to move on with their lives and put this tragic chapter behind them.

“I’m happy that we’re able to put him to rest,” Diego said. “That’s all I care about. I don’t care about anything else, just that, give him his proper respects.”

The Office of the Medical Investigator is working to positively identify the body.

New Mexico State Police officials said they are still investigating the circumstances of the incident— adding that they are committed to learning the facts about the case and helping bring closure to the family.