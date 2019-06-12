Family comes face to face with man accused of killing mother | KOB 4
Family comes face to face with man accused of killing mother

KOB Web Staff
June 12, 2019 10:24 PM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M.- The family of Rita Jaramillo came face to face with the man accused of killing their loved one.

“It's rough, you know, for our family to see this man,” said Jaramillo’s daughter, Denise Fay.

Arthur Lovato pleaded not guilty to five counts Wednesday including second-degree murder.

It's been a long journey for Jaramillo's family.

They knew something was wrong when her home burned and she was nowhere to be found.

“This process has been so long, months and months and months of just wondering,” Fay said.

The journey is far from over. Jaramillo’s body has not been found.

Investigators suspect Lovato hid Jaramillo’s body.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Cindy Mercer ordered Lovato to remain in jail pending trial.

KOB Web Staff


Updated: June 12, 2019 10:24 PM
Created: June 12, 2019 07:48 PM

