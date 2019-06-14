Family continues search for missing Farmington woman

"We definitely think a lot of this stuff is premeditated. We do know that she was obviously injured very bad at the house. There was pools of blood in several different areas in the house,” Faria said.

The family has taken to searching the surrounding desert landscape for Finona.

"Being the person she was. Being outspoken and very kind and nice to everyone and she was always everybody's superhero,” Faria said. "By searching your own property, that would very much help us in this search and our efforts finding our mom and bringing her back home."

As for anyone who may have seen their mother, they have a message:

"We don't want anything else as far as just finding our mom,” Faria said.