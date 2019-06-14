Family continues search for missing Farmington woman | KOB 4
Family continues search for missing Farmington woman

Meg Hilling
June 14, 2019 07:38 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The family of 59-year-old Cecilia Finona is asking the public for help in searching for her. Finona has been missing since May 30.

"We are just going the best we can with what we have,” said Julietta Faria, Finona’s daughter. "We are just trying to find her, so if you can just help us."

Faria and her brother suspect that Finona’s boyfriend has something to do with her disappearance.

"We definitely think a lot of this stuff is premeditated. We do know that she was obviously injured very bad at the house. There was pools of blood in several different areas in the house,” Faria said.

The family has taken to searching the surrounding desert landscape for Finona.

"Being the person she was. Being outspoken and very kind and nice to everyone and she was always everybody's superhero,” Faria said. "By searching your own property, that would very much help us in this search and our efforts finding our mom and bringing her back home."

As for anyone who may have seen their mother, they have a message:

"We don't want anything else as far as just finding our mom,” Faria said.

