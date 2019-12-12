Family files lawsuit over deadly New Mexico school shooting | KOB 4
Advertisement

Family files lawsuit over deadly New Mexico school shooting

Family files lawsuit over deadly New Mexico school shooting

The Associated Press
Created: December 12, 2019 12:27 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - The family of a New Mexico student who was killed when a gunman opened fire inside Aztec High School in 2017 is suing the school district and police, saying more could have been done to prevent the tragedy.

Casey Jordan Marquez’s family recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit in state court.

Advertisement

School officials and police have declined to comment on the lawsuit. Marquez and classmate Francisco “Paco” Fernandez were killed.

The shooting prompted lawmakers to allocate more money for infrastructure projects to improve school security around New Mexico, but Marquez's family says not much has changed at Aztec High School.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Video: BCSO deploys K9 on man who stole vehicle
Video: BCSO deploys K9 on man who stole vehicle
MMA fighter wanted for running from police
MMA fighter wanted for running from police
DA and State Police work together to improve prosecution
DA and State Police work together to improve prosecution
Following release to Pretrial Services, rape suspect arrested again
Following release to Pretrial Services, rape suspect arrested again
Man hospitalized for months after contracting West Nile Virus, family pleads for help
Man hospitalized for months after contracting West Nile Virus, family pleads for help
Advertisement


Metro 15: Police release list of the top 15 offenders in Albuquerque
Metro 15: Police release list of the top 15 offenders in Albuquerque
Video: BCSO deploys K9 on man who stole vehicle
Video: BCSO deploys K9 on man who stole vehicle
School bus crash causes delays near the Big-I
School bus crash causes delays near the Big-I
Jackson Wink MMA Academy offers naming rights
Jackson Wink MMA Academy offers naming rights
Santa fulfills wishes of local elementary school students
Santa fulfills wishes of local elementary school students