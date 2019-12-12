Family files lawsuit over deadly New Mexico school shooting

The Associated Press
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - The family of a New Mexico student who was killed when a gunman opened fire inside Aztec High School in 2017 is suing the school district and police, saying more could have been done to prevent the tragedy.
Casey Jordan Marquez’s family recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit in state court.
School officials and police have declined to comment on the lawsuit. Marquez and classmate Francisco “Paco” Fernandez were killed.
The shooting prompted lawmakers to allocate more money for infrastructure projects to improve school security around New Mexico, but Marquez's family says not much has changed at Aztec High School.
