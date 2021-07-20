Family finds closure: Missing mother's body found two years later

Diana Castillo
Updated: July 20, 2021 06:17 PM
Created: July 20, 2021 05:10 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. - Farmington's Cecilia Finona, an Army veteran and mother, went missing two years ago.
Her body was discovered in Nevada in early July, and her boyfriend has been charged with her kidnapping and murder.
Funeral services took place Tuesday at St. Mary’s Church in Farmington to lay Finona to rest. A procession stretched from Albuquerque to Shiprock to honor the Army veteran.
"I know their feelings are still hurt, they are still hurting as well, I hear that in her daughter’s eulogy especially her son you know he cried through his eulogy and I felt for him," Cee Nelson said.
Finona’s boyfriend remains in custody in Nevada.
