Family, friends organize awareness walk for MMIWR

Many coming from-New Mexico,Utah, Colorado and Arizona. Bringing awareness to all the cases-coming from the vast Navajo Nation- some spanning months and others-years.

“April 20 will be eight years since she’s been missing and I’ve been looking for her since then," said a family member.

Leaving many families in the dark, some-still searching for their loved ones-others seeking justice.

“You know, my daughter was killed and found at a Park. I need justice. I need to find answers for why she was killed and left like that. I need to find answers which we never were able to get but I’m going to fight to find what we need to find," said Geraldine Toya, mother of Shawna Toya.

Some said they are frustrated with law enforcement.

“Some cases the perpetrator are so obvious and they are just right there making fun of us and yet the law enforcement people that are charged with finding these criminals they are not going after those people," said Katherine Benally.

Missing and murdered men and women is not a new issue on the Navajo Nation- it's one that families have been fighting for many years. People Saturday say they will not stop or stay quiet until they spark change- and get answers and justice for their relatives.

“It’s sad and it hurts and I can just imagine how many other people are going through this thousands of people who have no answers yet,” said Ralph Sarracino.