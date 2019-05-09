Family fun center damaged after break-in
Faith Egbuonu
May 09, 2019 05:41 PM
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Suspects broke into a family fun center in Carlsbad Wednesday night, according to police.
William Weldy, the owner of Jump N Play, was left with the aftermath of the damage thieves left behind.
"I got a call about 11:30 that my business got broken into. I rushed out of the house, and came down here to see what happened," Weldy said.
There were broken arcade machines, cashier slots and food splattered all over.
"We went through the back, they pulled all the wires from the alarm systems," Weldy said.
Police said it's unknown how the suspect got inside. However, Detective Lt. Balencia from the Carlsbad Police Department believes they broke into one of the doors.
"It does appear that they broke one of the doors on the north side of the building," Balencia said.
Shawn Mitchell, the property owner, said it's devastating for the community.
"It's just aggravating that somebody would come in here, and ruin that for somebody that's trying to do something good for the community," Mitchell said.
The case is still under investigation.
Credits
Faith Egbuonu
Updated: May 09, 2019 05:41 PM
Created: May 09, 2019 05:21 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved