Family fun center damaged after break-in

There were broken arcade machines, cashier slots and food splattered all over.

"We went through the back, they pulled all the wires from the alarm systems," Weldy said.

Police said it's unknown how the suspect got inside. However, Detective Lt. Balencia from the Carlsbad Police Department believes they broke into one of the doors.

"It does appear that they broke one of the doors on the north side of the building," Balencia said.

Shawn Mitchell, the property owner, said it's devastating for the community.

"It's just aggravating that somebody would come in here, and ruin that for somebody that's trying to do something good for the community," Mitchell said.

The case is still under investigation.