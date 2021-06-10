Family in desperate search for missing 61-year-old

"There was no signs of break in. There was a window open which if somebody planned on coming back, or didn't plan on coming back, they would have closed that window and there there was some lights on in the house. There was definitely sings that there was no intention for him not to come home. When the cops did inspect further to see if he was at home, it was long enough in the household that there was cobwebs and the food was rotten in the fridge," Nicole Shadoan said.

New Mexico State Police are asking anyone with information about the disappearance to call their Investigations Bureau at 505-753-2277.