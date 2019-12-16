Family mourns loss of 29-year-old woman

According to the criminal complaint, Martinez was found with a gunshot wound to the left side of her head with a trash bag tied around it.

Investigators said Aragon was found “passed out” and possibly intoxicated on the front porch with latex gloves on.

Police believe Aragon wanted to dispose Martinez’s body.

“We want to see him behind bars for the rest of his life,” Lucero said. “You took my sister’s life now we want you to suffer every day and have to live with that."

Aragon was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, firearms or destructive devices; receipt, transportation or possession by a felon and aggravated assault.

His next court hearing is December 31st.

“We don’t wish this upon anybody,” Lucero said. “This is so heartbreaking for us and we could never get her back... she’s gone."

This is the eighth homicide of 2019 within Roswell city limits.