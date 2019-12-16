Family mourns loss of 29-year-old woman

Faith Egbuonu
ROSWELL, N.M.- A Roswell family is mourning the tragic loss of their loved one, 29-year-old Jasmine Martinez.
‘We just want our sister back,” said Martinez’s sister, Skyla Lucero. “She had a beautiful soul, a beautiful heart, beautiful personality. She was just great each and every way you could think of her.”
Investigators said Martinez was shot and killed by her 37-year-old boyfriend, Jimmy Aragon inside a house on the 200 block of East Deming street Friday morning.
“You took my mom’s kid-- my mom’s baby and no mother should ever have to go through that,” Lucero said.
According to the criminal complaint, Martinez was found with a gunshot wound to the left side of her head with a trash bag tied around it.
Investigators said Aragon was found “passed out” and possibly intoxicated on the front porch with latex gloves on.
Police believe Aragon wanted to dispose Martinez’s body.
“We want to see him behind bars for the rest of his life,” Lucero said. “You took my sister’s life now we want you to suffer every day and have to live with that."
Aragon was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, firearms or destructive devices; receipt, transportation or possession by a felon and aggravated assault.
His next court hearing is December 31st.
“We don’t wish this upon anybody,” Lucero said. “This is so heartbreaking for us and we could never get her back... she’s gone."
This is the eighth homicide of 2019 within Roswell city limits.
