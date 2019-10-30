Family mourns the death of murdered Roswell man

Roswell Police said Joe Paul Martinez, 40, was caught in the crossfire at N. Mississippi Avenue Tuesday.

"We were able to determine that numerous people were shouting at each other, and a fight had taken place prior to shots being fired,” said Roswell Police Department public information officer, Todd Wildermuth.

It’s unclear what started the altercation.

"Investigators do believe that two different people both shot at Mr. Martinez and we obtained arrest warrants for those two suspects this morning,” Wildermuth said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Bobby Ray Gonzales, 19, and Ernest Joe Rivera, 16, are both charged with second-degree murder.

Roswell Police encourage anyone with information about their whereabouts to give them a call.

"I just pray everything will resolve and we could all get through this together as a family and be strong,” Nava said.

This is the sixth homicide in Roswell for 2019, and the city’s third homicide for October.