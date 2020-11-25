Family of 22-year-old man who died by avalanche launches foundation in his name

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The family of a 22-year-old man who died from an avalanche in Taos have launched a foundation to fund avalanche search-and-rescue dogs.
Corey Borg-Massanari and one other skier were pulled from an avalanche at Taos Ski Valley in January 2019.
"I remember pausing and I was like, ‘What?!’ And he said Corey was in an avalanche, and that is the last thing I remember for awhile,” said Bobbie Gorron, Corey’s mother.
After the avalanche hit, 100 people jumped into action to try and find the buried men. In the end, it was an avalanche search dog named Izzy, and her handler Leland, that brought Corey home.
Izzy inspired Gorron to start the Corey Borg-Massanari Foundation.
"Corey was just a very avid passionate skier and his dog was the love of his life,” Gorron said.
The foundation will raise the money to fund avalanche search-and-rescue dogs all over the country. The first dog will go to Taos.
"And to see the look on everyone's faces. When I said it, there was ski patrol, office staff, some PR people. I mean, it wasn't just the ski patrol in the Zoom meeting, and to see everyone's face— it... it was heartwarming,” Gorron said.
Gorron said she’s gained a family in Taos, and is proud of her son’s eponymous foundation.
"I think he would be excited for of this, too,” she said.
