Family of 22-year-old man who died by avalanche launches foundation in his name

Izzy inspired Gorron to start the Corey Borg-Massanari Foundation.

"Corey was just a very avid passionate skier and his dog was the love of his life,” Gorron said.

The foundation will raise the money to fund avalanche search-and-rescue dogs all over the country. The first dog will go to Taos.

"And to see the look on everyone's faces. When I said it, there was ski patrol, office staff, some PR people. I mean, it wasn't just the ski patrol in the Zoom meeting, and to see everyone's face— it... it was heartwarming,” Gorron said.

Gorron said she’s gained a family in Taos, and is proud of her son’s eponymous foundation.

"I think he would be excited for of this, too,” she said.

