Family of Dylan Redwine speaks after Mark Redwine sentencing

DURANGO Colo. – Hugs, smiles and relief were present outside the La Plata County Courthouse Friday. After 9 years, Mark Redwine was given the maximum sentence of 48 years behind bars for killing his 13-year-old son, Dylan.

“Today is just another reminder of how much Dylan loved us and how much we love him and we know he’s with us in our hearts and in spirit," said Cory Redwine, Dylan's older brother. "Today was definitely a day for Dylan and all the good things that he has done in his 13 years with us.”