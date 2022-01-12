Family of man killed by San Juan County deputy files wrongful death lawsuit

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. — The family of Shawn Thomas is pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court – and because of the recently passed New Mexico Civil Rights Act – a civil suit in state court against Jon Gonzales, a San Juan County deputy.

In a six-and-a-half-minute video posted to Facebook, the sheriff's office detailed the call they got about Thomas. The video shows how deputies disabled what they said was a stolen car and how it led to Gonzales shooting and killing Thomas.