Family of man killed by San Juan County deputy files wrongful death lawsuit

Updated: January 12, 2022 07:30 PM
Created: January 12, 2022 06:48 PM
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. — The family of Shawn Thomas is pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court – and because of the recently passed New Mexico Civil Rights Act – a civil suit in state court against Jon Gonzales, a San Juan County deputy.
In a six-and-a-half-minute video posted to Facebook, the sheriff's office detailed the call they got about Thomas. The video shows how deputies disabled what they said was a stolen car and how it led to Gonzales shooting and killing Thomas.
Lawrence Junker, an attorney representing Thomas' family, said the San Juan County Sheriff's Office is only telling part of the story.
