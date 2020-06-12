Family of woman killed by BCSO deputies renews call for body cameras | KOB 4
KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Family of woman killed by BCSO deputies renews call for body cameras

Brittany Costello
Updated: June 12, 2020 06:46 PM
Created: June 12, 2020 05:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The family of a woman who was shot and killed by Bernalillo County deputies held a protest Friday.

The protesters were calling for BCSO to implement body cameras.

Deputies, who are not required to wear a body camera, shot Elisha Lucero in July while she was having a mental health crisis.

Deputies claim she rushed them with a knife.

However, Elisha's sister claims that never happened.

"We want truth in every situation. We don't want a deputy's word over a witnesses word," said Elisha's sister, Elaine Maestas. "Cameras offer a non-bias view of what happened and that's what we're fighting."
 
With nationwide calls to end police brutality, Maestas says it's now time for Sheriff Manny Gonzales to act.
 
"If the sheriff does not adopt these changes, I think he needs to resign at this point," she said. "The community is very clear. It's no longer just our family."
 
The NAACP of New Mexico is also chiming in on the issue.

In an email sent to Sheriff Gonzales, the president of the organization asks for a meeting with the sheriff to discuss body cameras, implementing multi-cultural training, and a citizen advisory board.

Officials with BCSO said they are reviewing the request.


