Family of woman killed by BCSO deputies renews call for body cameras

However, Elisha's sister claims that never happened.

"We want truth in every situation. We don't want a deputy's word over a witnesses word," said Elisha's sister, Elaine Maestas. "Cameras offer a non-bias view of what happened and that's what we're fighting."



With nationwide calls to end police brutality, Maestas says it's now time for Sheriff Manny Gonzales to act.



"If the sheriff does not adopt these changes, I think he needs to resign at this point," she said. "The community is very clear. It's no longer just our family."



The NAACP of New Mexico is also chiming in on the issue.

In an email sent to Sheriff Gonzales, the president of the organization asks for a meeting with the sheriff to discuss body cameras, implementing multi-cultural training, and a citizen advisory board.

Officials with BCSO said they are reviewing the request.