Family pays thousands in car repairs after rats wreak havoc under the hood

Aragon’s daughter Camille said she has also struggled with rodents.

"But the hardest thing for me is to come home and see my—and sorry for saying this—my 85-year-old mother, she does not look 85, but just to see her defeated and crying,” Camille said.

Aragon said she’s spent nearly $7,000 on car repairs, rat traps and exterminators but nothing she’s tried will keep the rats away. Five of the family’s cars have been infested with rats.

Paul Sandoval is an expert at Toyota of Santa Fe. He said he’s seen rat problems in all types of vehicles.

“It's a northern New Mexico type of problem. We see rodents a lot in this area,” he said.

Sandoval also said that rats often like to return to the same place and that they can chew up wiring and damage other car components.

The family said now they’re dumping ammonia around their car to try to keep the rats away.

They are also warning their neighbors to keep an eye under their car hoods.