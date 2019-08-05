Family wants answers after city demolishes their home

She said they received a 24-hour notice from the city last week, concerning litter on the property as well as removal of their RV.

"We all came home and cleaned up as much as we could,” Molinar said. “I don't even have a car. I can't get around, more less… pulling my RV. I couldn't do it myself. So I finally found somebody who was going to help us."

However, it was too late. Molinar said their RV was demolished by last Thursday.

The city said it was a health hazard.

"The RV is part of the property that everything is located on. This particular building was declared substandard, and was approved for demolition approximately 2 years by the city council, so that time has come,” Morris said. "They are not the real owners of the property. The RV that they had did not have utilities, like water or sewer, and had no engine… so basically it was also an inoperable vehicle on demolition property."

Molinar said their original house burned down in February.

"That was the whole point the church bought us an RV, so we wouldn't have to worry about if anything happened,” Molinar said."Now, all three of us don't know what to do, we got our kids."