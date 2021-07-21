Farmer looks for answers after finding one of his cows shot dead

“The livestock board did say a couple other farmers and ranchers in the area have had that same issue. A ranch a couple ranches over had a cow shot a while back and they took the meat,” Manuel said.

For ranchers, it’s not just about the lost meat. Deaths like this are extremely hard emotionally and financially.

“I just think it’s somebody that doesn't have any common sense on livestock,” Manuel said, “They don't realize that is somebody's livelihood. It’s not just some cow, it’s my livelihood, it’s how I pay my bills and make a living.”

As for the calf left behind: "He's big enough he will probably survive okay, but he still missed his mama," Leon said.

KOB 4 reached out to both the livestock board and the sheriff's office Wednesday – they said they are looking into the issue but cases like these are hard to solve.