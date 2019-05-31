Farmington brewery unveils a new brew on tap

In 2018, the brewery was named Distillery of the Year in New Mexico. Now, a beer in honor of the community is being unveiled that is known as the Thrivers.

"We've been really working our IPAs, so we usually have about two to three IPAs that are new at all points in time,” said Patrick Liessman, head brewer and distiller for Three Rivers Brewery. "We just came back out with it, with a brand new recipe that we did pretty much from the ground up. Trying to get a little more drinkability out of it."