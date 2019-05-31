Farmington brewery unveils a new brew on tap | KOB 4
Farmington brewery unveils a new brew on tap

Meg Hilling
May 31, 2019

FARMINGTON, N.M. — A beer that pays homage to the Farmington area is coming on tap at the Three Rivers Brewery.

In 2018, the brewery was named Distillery of the Year in New Mexico. Now, a beer in honor of the community is being unveiled that is known as the Thrivers.

"We've been really working our IPAs, so we usually have about two to three IPAs that are new at all points in time,” said Patrick Liessman, head brewer and distiller for Three Rivers Brewery. "We just came back out with it, with a brand new recipe that we did pretty much from the ground up. Trying to get a little more drinkability out of it."

The beer is an American take on a German Amber Lager. It is named after the brewery and the three rivers that connect in town.

"Trying to make beers that can connect with the community and everybody else here,” Liessman said.

This new option is also gunning to be an official drink for the area.

"This was in collaboration with the City of Farmington to try to make an official beer for Farmington essentially,” Liessman said.

Meg Hilling


May 31, 2019

