Farmington businesses hopeful as tournaments kick off

“We’re still not quite back up to 100% up and running, we still have some day shifts to fill-in but other than that business has been great, it's wonderful to see the restaurant filled up again it's been pretty good," said Liessmann.

New businesses are also hoping to benefit from people coming from across the state and out of state for the tournament.

Desert River guide is offering specials for player and the families hosting them.

“This gives folks an opportunity to see Farmington in a different way, maybe these people are coming from places where there aren't rivers that flow through the city, so we're able to provide a service and an experience that they wouldn't otherwise have," said Cody Dudgeon, owner of Desert River Guides.