Farmington considers banning mini liquor bottles

"We just wanted to find out more from our city attorney about what a local, municipal government can and can't do in regards to the sale of an item that's just plaguing our streets,” Duckett said.

According to city officials, it is not the product that is the problem though.

"It's not the product that is the issue. It's the people that are buying them and throwing them out the windows or dropping them on the street. That is the really issue,” Duckett said.

This problem is not unique to Farmington. A ban on these bottles was placed in Santa Fe, only to be overturned in court in October 2015.

No word on when Farmington's city attorney will have an answer for the mayor. In the meantime, the city asks for residents to step up and do their part to keep their community litter free.