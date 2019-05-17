Farmington considers banning mini liquor bottles | KOB 4
Farmington considers banning mini liquor bottles

Meg Hilling
May 17, 2019 08:12 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The City of Farmington is looking into their legal options regarding the sale of miniature liquor bottles, following complaints about heavy littering.

"There has been a public outcry to do something about the sale of these mini bottles. This is one of the most polluted items left on our streets,” Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett said.

The mini bottles, which can often be found for sale in gas stations and liquor stores, are being found tossed on the streets in Farmington.

"We just wanted to find out more from our city attorney about what a local, municipal government can and can't do in regards to the sale of an item that's just plaguing our streets,” Duckett said.

According to city officials, it is not the product that is the problem though.

"It's not the product that is the issue. It's the people that are buying them and throwing them out the windows or dropping them on the street. That is the really issue,” Duckett said.

This problem is not unique to Farmington. A ban on these bottles was placed in Santa Fe, only to be overturned in court in October 2015.

No word on when Farmington's city attorney will have an answer for the mayor. In the meantime, the city asks for residents to step up and do their part to keep their community litter free.

Meg Hilling


Created: May 17, 2019 08:12 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

