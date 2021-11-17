Farmington food bank faces turkey shortage

Diana Castillo
FARMINGTON, N.M. - Thanksgiving is next week, which means a lot of cooking and eating but the staple on most tables - turkeys - are in short supply this year, due to supply chain issues. And it’s all impacting food banks and their ability to help folks out during the holidays.
Holiday meal bags are distributed every year at ECHO Food Bank, but this year a lot of bags are missing a turkey.
“All across New Mexico, food banks actually have been facing cuts by their federal programs so normally we receive an order of turkeys for our holiday food boxes but unfortunately due to a rise in cost they were cut and canceled,” said Julie Begay ECHO Inc. marketing and fundraising coordinator.
The pandemic is one of the main reasons for food shortages and rising costs. Now- the food bank is relying on donations to get turkeys on tables.
“Last year we served about 1,000 holiday food boxes but with the anticipated increase in need we’re shooting for about 1,500 turkeys this year,” said Begay.
If you would like to donate a frozen turkey or money, visit Echo Inc.’s website.
