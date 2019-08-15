Farmington man barricades self in apartment, prompts SWAT standoff | KOB 4
Farmington man barricades self in apartment, prompts SWAT standoff

Christina Rodriguez
August 15, 2019 10:17 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. — A police standoff in Farmington has lasted for over 10 hours.

"At this point we have obtained search warrants and arrest warrants for the resident," said Lt. Nate Lacey with Farmington police. "We are trying to make contact with the suspect."

Police said this began when a man pointed a gun at his girlfriend. She escaped, and the man barricaded himself inside the house. 

Officers have broken out a window, and negotiators are trying to get the man to surrender. 

No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

