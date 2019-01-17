Jury: Farmington man guilty of murdering his wife | KOB 4
Jury: Farmington man guilty of murdering his wife

Marian Camacho
January 17, 2019 06:24 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M.—A Farmington man has been found guilty of murdering his wife.

A jury came down with the verdict on a charge of second-degree murder for Johnson Mud yesterday.

According to police, Mud called 911 in February 2017 saying he slit his wife’s throat and she was barely breathing.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Mud is expected to be sentenced next month.

Marian Camacho


Created: January 17, 2019 06:24 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Man accused of killing fiancé in southwest Albuquerque
Socorro girls basketball team bus broken into in Albuquerque
Woman describes chaotic shooting scene near Old Town
Albuquerque homicide suspect evades police
Socorro girls basketball team bus broken into in Albuquerque
Mayor Keller: New council to address homelessness
Albuquerque homicide suspect evades police
