Jury: Farmington man guilty of murdering his wife
Marian Camacho
January 17, 2019 06:24 AM
FARMINGTON, N.M.—A Farmington man has been found guilty of murdering his wife.
A jury came down with the verdict on a charge of second-degree murder for Johnson Mud yesterday.
According to police, Mud called 911 in February 2017 saying he slit his wife’s throat and she was barely breathing.
He was taken into custody without incident.
Mud is expected to be sentenced next month.
