Farmington mayor calls for immediate opening of all businesses at 20% occupancy

In the declaration, he commends Gov. Lujan Grisham for her leadership in the face of a global public health emergency and for the public health orders that have been implemented. However, he says the closure of non-essential businesses has led to the highest levels of unemployment in New Mexico's history and will lead to higher rates of poverty.

"As a consequence of the public health order, an economic disaster has been created by defining 'essential' and 'non-essential' businesses which unjustly dictates winners and losers by discriminating against small businesses and specialized retailers," the declaration reads.