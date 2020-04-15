Farmington mayor calls for immediate opening of all businesses at 20% occupancy | KOB 4
Advertisement

Farmington mayor calls for immediate opening of all businesses at 20% occupancy

Farmington mayor calls for immediate opening of all businesses at 20% occupancy

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 15, 2020 10:53 AM
Created: April 15, 2020 10:00 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Mayor Nate Duckett has declared Farmington to be an 'economic emergency area' as a result of COVID-19 and forced business closures. 

Duckett is calling on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to consider modifying her public health orders to permit all businesses to reopen at 20% maximum occupancy, while practicing social distancing. 

Advertisement

In the declaration, he commends Gov. Lujan Grisham for her leadership in the face of a global public health emergency and for the public health orders that have been implemented. However, he says the closure of non-essential businesses has led to the highest levels of unemployment in New Mexico's history and will lead to higher rates of poverty. 

"As a consequence of the public health order, an economic disaster has been created by defining 'essential' and 'non-essential' businesses which unjustly dictates winners and losers by discriminating against small businesses and specialized retailers," the declaration reads. 

To read the full declaration, click here


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque gun shop plans to defy governor's order and reopen
Albuquerque gun shop plans to defy governor's order and reopen
Health care workers protest outside UNM Hospital, demand better working conditions and PPE
Health care workers protest outside UNM Hospital, demand better working conditions and PPE
Police investigate death at Mountain View Inn
Police investigate death at Mountain View Inn
State business coalition lays out framework for reopening businesses
State business coalition lays out framework for reopening businesses
140 small businesses awarded city funds to help cushion pandemic economic impact
140 small businesses awarded city funds to help cushion pandemic economic impact
Advertisement


Farmington mayor calls for immediate opening of all businesses at 20% occupancy
Farmington mayor calls for immediate opening of all businesses at 20% occupancy
Virus outbreak hampers 2020 Census efforts in New Mexico
Virus outbreak hampers 2020 Census efforts in New Mexico
Health care workers protest outside UNM Hospital, demand better working conditions and PPE
Health care workers protest outside UNM Hospital, demand better working conditions and PPE
State business coalition lays out framework for reopening businesses
State business coalition lays out framework for reopening businesses
Make-A-Wish teen gives back to health care workers
Make-A-Wish teen gives back to health care workers