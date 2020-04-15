Farmington mayor calls for immediate opening of all businesses at 20% occupancy

Christina Rodriguez
FARMINGTON, N.M. — Mayor Nate Duckett has declared Farmington to be an 'economic emergency area' as a result of COVID-19 and forced business closures.
Duckett is calling on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to consider modifying her public health orders to permit all businesses to reopen at 20% maximum occupancy, while practicing social distancing.
In the declaration, he commends Gov. Lujan Grisham for her leadership in the face of a global public health emergency and for the public health orders that have been implemented. However, he says the closure of non-essential businesses has led to the highest levels of unemployment in New Mexico's history and will lead to higher rates of poverty.
"As a consequence of the public health order, an economic disaster has been created by defining 'essential' and 'non-essential' businesses which unjustly dictates winners and losers by discriminating against small businesses and specialized retailers," the declaration reads.
