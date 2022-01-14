Farmington officer shooting suspect, jail escapee arrested in Arizona

Buck is accused of escaping from jail in La Plata County, Dec. 27. After escaping from jail, he was accused of shooting and injuring Farmington police officer Joseph Barreto, Jan. 7.

Officer Barreto is currently recovering at home and is in good condition.

Hernandez was released pending the ongoing investigation as Buck remains detained. More updates will be released as they become available.

