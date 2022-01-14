Farmington officer shooting suspect, jail escapee arrested in Arizona | KOB 4
Farmington officer shooting suspect, jail escapee arrested in Arizona

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: January 14, 2022 12:48 PM
Created: January 14, 2022 11:20 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Phoenix police arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of shooting a Farmington police officer after escaping from jail.

Elias Buck was arrested at a Quiktrip convenience store just after midnight Friday, Jan. 14 in Phoenix. 

Officers received a tip that Buck and his girlfriend, Victoria "Rossi" Hernandez, were at the store. As officers arrived, they located Buck, who reportedly tried to flee but was quickly detained. 

No officers were injured while apprehending Buck.

Buck is accused of escaping from jail in La Plata County, Dec. 27. After escaping from jail, he was accused of shooting and injuring Farmington police officer Joseph Barreto, Jan. 7

Officer Barreto is currently recovering at home and is in good condition. 

Hernandez was released pending the ongoing investigation as Buck remains detained. More updates will be released as they become available. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


