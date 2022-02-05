Farmington officials host hiring event amid staffing shortage

And while the City of Farmington is always recruiting- on Feb. 7 and 8- they hope to make it easier for people to find a job.

"So we're gonna have a number of representatives from different departments across the city. We're gonna have parks and rec, the animal shelter, Piñon Hills golf course, fire, police. And so anybody who's looking for a job can come out and ask questions, and I have certain positions that we're gonna be interviewing for there," said Allen.

Last year, the city hosted a similar event, which proved to be effective in filling much needed positions.

For more information, visit, City of Farmington’s website.