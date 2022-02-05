Farmington officials host hiring event amid staffing shortage

Diana Castillo
Updated: February 05, 2022 08:27 PM
Created: February 05, 2022 03:49 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. – In Farmington, some public restrooms are still closed because no staff members are able to clean them. City officials have planned to fill the gaps by hosting a hiring event at the Farmington Civic Center.
Departments across the City of Farmington are still facing some hiring challenges.
"We have a number of positions to fill," said Georgette Allen City of Farmington public information officer.
Some positions are more obvious-than others. Several city park restrooms are still closed because there aren't enough people to maintain them.
And while the City of Farmington is always recruiting- on Feb. 7 and 8- they hope to make it easier for people to find a job.
"So we're gonna have a number of representatives from different departments across the city. We're gonna have parks and rec, the animal shelter, Piñon Hills golf course, fire, police. And so anybody who's looking for a job can come out and ask questions, and I have certain positions that we're gonna be interviewing for there," said Allen.
Last year, the city hosted a similar event, which proved to be effective in filling much needed positions.
For more information, visit, City of Farmington’s website.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company