Farmington parents protest governor's restrictions on in-person learning

While some school districts in the state have been approved to use a hybrid model of learning, the PED denied Farmington Municipal Schools’ hybrid model request just days before it was supposed to go into effect.

"We have submitted a received return to learn plan to the New Mexico Public Education Department,” said Gene Schmidt, superintendent of Farmington Municipal Schools. “We know that it is on the desk of Secretary Ryan Stewart. We know that we have a meeting with him tomorrow to discuss our plan. It is similar to a plan we submitted before. We're calling this our third attempt to return to learn.”

District officials hope to have some pre kindergarten through fifth grade students back in the classroom by Oct. 13.