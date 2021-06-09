Farmington Police Department releases video of officer-involved shooting

Police say once the man pointed a gun at an officer, multiple officers returned fire.

At least four officers were shown running towards the suspect and shooting.

Officers had to move two witnesses out of the way before kicking the gun away from 29-year-old Brian Benally.

Officers immediately tried to help Benally, applying tourniquets to his legs

A month later, police say he's still at a hospital.

No one else was hurt.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office is investigating

Farmington chief of police said, based on the facts, the officers' actions were necessary.

