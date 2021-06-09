Farmington Police Department releases video of officer-involved shooting

Megan Abundis
Updated: June 09, 2021 10:26 PM
Created: June 09, 2021 08:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Farmington Police Department released video Wednesday of a shooting.
"We have one suspect who's been shot," an officer said. "He's detained, multiple gunshot wounds notify my chain of command, please, and we are going to set up a perimeter."
Farmington police said moments before the encounter, they were inundated with 911 calls about a man that was shooting a gun downtown.
They tracked him down at the district attorney's office
Police say once the man pointed a gun at an officer, multiple officers returned fire.
At least four officers were shown running towards the suspect and shooting.
Officers had to move two witnesses out of the way before kicking the gun away from 29-year-old Brian Benally.
Officers immediately tried to help Benally, applying tourniquets to his legs
A month later, police say he's still at a hospital.
No one else was hurt.
The San Juan County Sheriff's Office is investigating
Farmington chief of police said, based on the facts, the officers' actions were necessary.
