Farmington Police Department releases video of shooting that left officer injured

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 11, 2022 10:46 PM
Created: January 11, 2022 04:53 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. — New details are emerging on what led up to a Farmington police officer being shot by a fugitive.
The suspected shooter, Elias Buck, is still on the run as of Tuesday evening. New lapel video shows the encounter between Buck and Farmington officer Joseph Baretto last Friday.
Baretto was questioning Buck and his girlfriend, Victoria Rossi, while handling a DWI call.
U.S. Marshals are joining the search for Buck, and they're offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Buck escaped from the La Plata County Jail just days before the shooting.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company