Farmington Police investigate deadly shooting | KOB 4
Farmington Police investigate deadly shooting

KOB Web Staff
March 06, 2019 09:31 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. - Farmington Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Officers were called to the 300 block of North Monterey Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a possible shooting. When crews arrived on scene they saw people administering CPR to a victim.

The victim, 31-year-old Nathaniel Tracy was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Farmington Police's Gang Unit and investigators are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 505-334-6622 or FPD's Detective Tip Hotline at 505-599-1068. 

