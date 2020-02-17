Farmington police receive more than 80 reports of property damage over the weekend | KOB 4
Farmington police receive more than 80 reports of property damage over the weekend

Dianna Castillo
Updated: February 17, 2020 07:06 PM
Created: February 17, 2020 07:03 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. - Farmington police received more than 80 reports of property damage and broken car windows across several neighborhoods over the weekend. Police said they have three suspects. 

“Moving forward our detectives have questioned the suspects and we are seeking a search warrant for the vehicle. Anyone who was a victim of the crime or who lives in the area where similar crimes occurred, if they have surveillance footage we would like them to contact us.” said Nicole Brown, a spokesperson with FPD.

FPD also said the three suspects, a 17-year-old male, a 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old male, were questioned. Detectives are now seeking a search warrant for the vehicle.

A woman in one of the neighborhoods said her husband's car was vandalized. The driver side window was destroyed and the back window was broken with what she believes was a BB gun. 

A homeowner in the area said he believes he caught the suspects' car on camera. His cars were not affected but his neighbor's car was.

“I'm just glad the windows of car were not touched. They are really expensive.” He said. 

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call the FPD Detective Tip Line at 505-599-1068.


