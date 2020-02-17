Farmington police receive more than 80 reports of property damage over the weekend

FARMINGTON, N.M. - Farmington police received more than 80 reports of property damage and broken car windows across several neighborhoods over the weekend. Police said they have three suspects.

“Moving forward our detectives have questioned the suspects and we are seeking a search warrant for the vehicle. Anyone who was a victim of the crime or who lives in the area where similar crimes occurred, if they have surveillance footage we would like them to contact us.” said Nicole Brown, a spokesperson with FPD.