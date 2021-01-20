Farmington Police shoot, injure alleged burglary suspect

The suspect stepped out of his apartment to throw a gasoline bottle at law enforcement before going back inside his apartment. He then exited his apartment a second time to throw a Molotov cocktail at which point officers fired their weapons.

Officers rendered aid to the man while paramedics were called. He was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center to be treated for his wounds.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The shooting is currently under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the San Juan County Sheriff's Office at 505-334-6107.