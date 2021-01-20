Farmington Police shoot, injure alleged burglary suspect

KOB Web Staff
FARMINGTON, N.M. — The San Juan County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Task Force is investigating a shooting involving the Farmington Police Department and a suspect Wednesday morning.
Farmington Police responded to a man with a gun who was breaking into apartments and battering residents near the 1000 block of Glade Lane.
According to police, the suspect barricaded himself inside his apartment and began breaking out the windows when officers arrived. The suspect later tossed a gun and magazine out of the broken window and began dousing himself and his apartment in gasoline.
Nearby residents were evacuated while officers continued to negotiate with the man.
The suspect stepped out of his apartment to throw a gasoline bottle at law enforcement before going back inside his apartment. He then exited his apartment a second time to throw a Molotov cocktail at which point officers fired their weapons.
Officers rendered aid to the man while paramedics were called. He was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center to be treated for his wounds.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The shooting is currently under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the San Juan County Sheriff's Office at 505-334-6107.
