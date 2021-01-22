Farmington police shoot, injure suspect in standoff

That's when officers opened fire, wounding the man. At that point neighbors were evacuated. One neighbor did not want to be on camera but they said the man was acting strange at the beginning and appeared to be under the influence.



Lapel footage of the incident will be released soon.



“I think it’s important that the public sees what we’re doing and what our officers face so we don’t release it until they’ve done their interview so there’s no chance of contamination... the officers give the interviews, all the citizens give their interviews,” said Chief Hebbe.



The suspect has not been identified, but police said he has a history of mental illness and is currently being treated at a hospital.