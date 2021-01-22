Farmington police shoot, injure suspect in standoff

Diana Castillo
FARMINGTON N.M — It was a chaotic Wednesday morning on Glade Lane after reports that a man with a gun broke into a neighbor's apartment and assaulted them.
Once police arrived, the man ran and locked himself in his apartment and broke the windows.
“Officers made contact with him. He was very upset and we were able to get him to calm down enough that he threw the weapon that was involved at the window. We thought he was starting to deescalate a little bit,” said Farmington Police Department Chief Steve Hebbe.
Things took a turn when the man poured gasoline on himself and threw a makeshift molotov cocktail.
“In that case he jumped back inside — officers are still trying to make contact with him. He comes back outside this time he’s got a bottle in his hand like a rag and it’s on fire and he throws that at the officers,” said Chief Hebbe.
That's when officers opened fire, wounding the man. At that point neighbors were evacuated. One neighbor did not want to be on camera but they said the man was acting strange at the beginning and appeared to be under the influence.
Lapel footage of the incident will be released soon.
“I think it’s important that the public sees what we’re doing and what our officers face so we don’t release it until they’ve done their interview so there’s no chance of contamination... the officers give the interviews, all the citizens give their interviews,” said Chief Hebbe.
The suspect has not been identified, but police said he has a history of mental illness and is currently being treated at a hospital.
