Farmington police shoot, kill armed suspect

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 10, 2022 10:28 PM
Created: April 10, 2022 08:10 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. – A man was shot and killed by Farmington police this weekend.
Officials said just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, they found a man with several felony warrants who was known to be armed.
Police say when they approached the man - he fled holding a gun.
The pursuit ended near Yucca Avenue and Sage Drive. Police say he refused to put down the gun after several requests, and eventually, "moved the gun" toward the officers. At that point, police say two officers fired their weapons.
“I will also remind you this is three months since the last time, where a subject with a gun in that case shot our officer, so this is happening way too frequently. I'm very disappointed that we are here again so soon,” said Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe.
No officers were injured in the shooting. The officers involved were placed on administrative leave.
