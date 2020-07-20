Farmington restaurant continues indoor dining operations despite governor's orders

Diana Castillo
July 20, 2020

FARMINGTON, N.M. — A Farmington restaurant announced on social media over the weekend that they are not planning to close dine-in services anytime soon despite the governor's orders.
"This is my protest. This is my riot, not just because I was told to do so, was I doing something wrong. I wasn't doing anything wrong,” said Los Hermanitos owner Sam Gonzales.
Gonzales owns two locations in Farmington and both have had their licenses suspended. He said they have been following safety protocols and that he can’t afford to close.
"When we have to close, we have to lay the people off because there is no money coming in to pay them and then when it comes time to open again two weeks later or whenever, it's hard to recruit these people again because they already moved on,” he said.
Gonzales said there is no room in both locations to create a patio space.
Despite his hardships, he also said he’s thankful for the community’s support and will remain open.
