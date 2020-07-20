Farmington restaurant continues indoor dining operations despite governor's orders | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Farmington restaurant continues indoor dining operations despite governor's orders

Diana Castillo
Updated: July 20, 2020 06:51 PM
Created: July 20, 2020 06:45 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. — A Farmington restaurant announced on social media over the weekend that they are not planning to close dine-in services anytime soon despite the governor's orders.

"This is my protest. This is my riot, not just because I was told to do so, was I doing something wrong. I wasn't doing anything wrong,” said Los Hermanitos owner Sam Gonzales.

Advertisement

Gonzales owns two locations in Farmington and both have had their licenses suspended. He said they have been following safety protocols and that he can’t afford to close.

"When we have to close, we have to lay the people off because there is no money coming in to pay them and then when it comes time to open again two weeks later or whenever, it's hard to recruit these people again because they already moved on,” he said.

Gonzales said there is no room in both locations to create a patio space.

Despite his hardships, he also said he’s thankful for the community’s support and will remain open.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Atrisco Heritage Academy forced to close after individual tests positive for COVID-19
Atrisco Heritage Academy forced to close after individual tests positive for COVID-19
NM Supreme Court overrides judge, forces indoor dining to close again
NM Supreme Court overrides judge, forces indoor dining to close again
4 Investigates: PED Secretary managing NM education COVID crisis from Philadelphia
4 Investigates: PED Secretary managing NM education COVID crisis from Philadelphia
Judge grants temporary restraining order, allows restaurants to reopen indoor dining
Judge grants temporary restraining order, allows restaurants to reopen indoor dining
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


4 Investigates: PED Secretary managing NM education COVID crisis from Philadelphia
4 Investigates: PED Secretary managing NM education COVID crisis from Philadelphia
NM Supreme Court overrides judge, forces indoor dining to close again
NM Supreme Court overrides judge, forces indoor dining to close again
Atrisco Heritage Academy forced to close after individual tests positive for COVID-19
Atrisco Heritage Academy forced to close after individual tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery owners along Santa Fe's Canyon Road find new ways to adapt
Gallery owners along Santa Fe's Canyon Road find new ways to adapt
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases