Farmington restaurant hosts drive-in concerts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Professional musicians have had a tough time getting gigs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our band was taking off, and we were playing a lot of gigs all over the place and every weekend and all of a sudden it all stopped," said Julie Marquez, lead singer of Julie and the Boyz.
But Julie and the Boyz got a new gig. Clancy's Cantina, a restaurant in Farmington, turned their parking lot into a drive-in concert.
"They are really cool about supporting the local music," Marquez said. "It was really cool it kinda reminded me of a drive-in theater because everyone was in their cars, and they were part of it in their cars jamming along with us."
The concert series started this week.
"To give that passion and put it out there for people and for them to remember, its dark right now but it's gonna get better, it really is and music is gonna help get us through that," Marquez said. "And when things get back to normal were all gonna wanna go out dancing and go out and have fun."
Clancy's Cantina plans to keep the concerts going until restrictions are lifted.
