Farmington revitalization project delayed until mid-summer

That means no roundabouts, no new sidewalks and construction until at least the end of January 2020.

According to city officials, the delay isn't that bad because it has allowed business owners to really cushion their businesses before construction along main begins. On top of that, city officials say it will allow them the chance to make sure things are done well so there are no mistakes.

"That was our big concern, was making sure that we did this construction as consciously as possible in thinking about the downtown businesses,” Bulloch said.

In addition to allowing businesses more time to prepare for the inevitable construction in front of their stores along Main Street, the delay will also prevent any travel issues for holiday shoppers downtown.

"We don't want that construction to go into the holiday season,” Bulloch said.

City officials estimate all planning for the project should be complete by mid-summer.