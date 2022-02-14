Farmington school official arrested | KOB 4
Farmington school official arrested

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 14, 2022 06:20 PM
Created: February 14, 2022 06:00 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. — 43-year-old Caleb Foucault was booked and released Monday on charges of child rape and intimidation of a witness.

Foucault is listed as an assistant principal at Piedra Vista High School on the Farmington Municipal Schools website.

The charges involve a juvenile who said Foucault raped her in 2018. The alleged victim is not a student.

KOB 4 has not received a response yet from the school district.


