Farmington schools educating students about dangers of 'Momo Challenge'
Meg Hilling
March 05, 2019 05:30 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M.- Schools in the Four Corners are educating children about the "Momo Challenge."
In a statement, the Farmington Municipal School District said it “reacted proactively to reports of conversations about the 'Momo Challenge' in two schools. Since then, the challenge has been widely reported as fake or a hoax but we believe this is an important reminder for staff, community and parents to be alert of cyber dangers our students face every day.”
A fifth-grade teacher said they are closely monitoring what students access on the internet.
“We keep a really close eye on the kids,” said Falynn Burns, a fifth-grade teacher at McKinley Elementary. “We have a program that so that we can actually monitor the students’ computers from our computer and we are able to look at their internet history."
Burns believes the conversation about cyber safety should continue at home.
“Being that our students are using computers daily, we do have our responsibility to talk to them about internet safety," she said.
