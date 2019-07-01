Farmington takes precautions in anticipation of rising river water levels
Marian Camacho
July 01, 2019 06:51 AM
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. - The City of Farmington is taking precautions in anticipation of water levels rising along the Animas River.
The city has closed a portion of a popular park due to the concerns.
Berg Park trails north of the river and north from River Reach Terrace to the Animas Bridge will be closed. Berg Park trails south of the river will remain open.
City officials are expecting water levels to rise over the next several days.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: July 01, 2019 06:51 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved